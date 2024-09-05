Watch: Stock Picks

While monthly hiring growth was the slowest since January 2021, new claims for unemployment benefits inched down
Advertising isn’t only about sales — it can support reporting that protects democracy
More than 30 of those implicated have already been arrested, national head Godfrey Lebeya says
The former Midvaal municipality mayor will deregister his Xiluva party with the IEC
Miner positions itself for M&A deals, while facing spending pressures over the next two years
South Africans favour cash as a payment method regardless of what they buy, according to the Reserve Bank’s Payments Study Report
A virtually risk-free, healthy, growing local poultry sector, which at all market levels is a large employer, would significantly grow the economy
The Democrat and Republican candidates will do battle in a high-stakes televised clash
Bomb Squad shelved as manoeuvrability trumps sheer power
The German brand will bring to market its first FCEV and Toyota will bolster existing offerings
Tackling your questions tonight is Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.
Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
Tackling your questions tonight is Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig.
