MARKET WRAP: JSE firms after mixed US private jobs data
While monthly hiring growth was the slowest since January 2021, new claims for unemployment benefits inched down
05 September 2024 - 19:38
The JSE gained marginally on Thursday, while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the latest mixed US jobs report.
The jobs market data showed private employers in the US reported their slowest monthly hiring growth since January 2021, with only 99,000 new jobs added, falling short of expectations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.