WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

04 September 2024 - 18:44
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight is Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Bright Khumalo from Vestact
1 week ago
