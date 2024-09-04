Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton

04 September 2024 - 15:44
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Patrice Rassou from Ashburton joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens after downbeat US data
Markets
2.
Wall Street slides on fears of US slowdown
Markets
3.
Gold hardly changed as traders await US nonfarm ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Kumba Iron Ore and ...
Markets
5.
PODCAST | Does JSE comeback signal a shift in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.