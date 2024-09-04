MARKET WRAP: JSE keeps sliding as investors focus on US jobs market
The US Labor Department reported an unexpected decline in openings for July, potentially indicating a slowdown in hiring
04 September 2024 - 19:04
The JSE extended the previous session’s losses on Wednesday, with global markets mixed as investors eye US jobs data.
The US Labor Department earlier reported an unexpected decline in job openings for July, potentially indicating a slowdown in hiring in the coming months. ..
