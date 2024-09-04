Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors braced for a monthly US payrolls report that could influence how swiftly and deeply the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in 2024.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,495.00/oz by 4.36am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,526.40.
Before the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, job openings data on Wednesday and the ADP employment and jobless claims reports on Thursday will be in focus.
Traders see a 41% chance of a 50 basis point (bp) rate cut on September 18 and a 59% chance of a 25bp reduction, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
“If the jobs data is weak, it will increase the probability of a 50bp cut and raise worries about growth slowdown, which will be supportive for gold,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
“But from a technical viewpoint, positioning is a bit too long for gold and this might limit upside,” said Rodda, adding that prices were likely to scale new highs in the longer run, even if there was a pullback in the short-term because of positioning.
Data on Tuesday showed that US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in August amid some improvement in employment.
Bullion is considered a safe asset during political and economic uncertainty and tends to thrive in a low rate environment.
So far in 2024, gold has gained 21%, hitting a record high of $2,531.60 on August 20.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.02/oz. Platinum gained 0.2% to $905.39 and palladium rose 0.3% to $941.06. The two metals are primarily used in engine exhausts to reduce emissions.
“In Germany, consumers turning away from BEVs [battery electric vehicles] has resulted in about 50,000 additional sales of catalysed vehicles, which will help to improve palladium demand in the short term,” analysts at Heraeus said in a note.
Gold hardly changed as traders await US nonfarm payrolls
Investors brace for monthly US payrolls report that may influence how swiftly and deeply the Fed cuts rates in 2024
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors braced for a monthly US payrolls report that could influence how swiftly and deeply the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in 2024.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,495.00/oz by 4.36am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,526.40.
Before the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, job openings data on Wednesday and the ADP employment and jobless claims reports on Thursday will be in focus.
Traders see a 41% chance of a 50 basis point (bp) rate cut on September 18 and a 59% chance of a 25bp reduction, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
“If the jobs data is weak, it will increase the probability of a 50bp cut and raise worries about growth slowdown, which will be supportive for gold,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.
“But from a technical viewpoint, positioning is a bit too long for gold and this might limit upside,” said Rodda, adding that prices were likely to scale new highs in the longer run, even if there was a pullback in the short-term because of positioning.
Data on Tuesday showed that US manufacturing contracted at a moderate pace in August amid some improvement in employment.
Bullion is considered a safe asset during political and economic uncertainty and tends to thrive in a low rate environment.
So far in 2024, gold has gained 21%, hitting a record high of $2,531.60 on August 20.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $28.02/oz. Platinum gained 0.2% to $905.39 and palladium rose 0.3% to $941.06. The two metals are primarily used in engine exhausts to reduce emissions.
“In Germany, consumers turning away from BEVs [battery electric vehicles] has resulted in about 50,000 additional sales of catalysed vehicles, which will help to improve palladium demand in the short term,” analysts at Heraeus said in a note.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.