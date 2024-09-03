MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens after downbeat US data
Manufacturing contracted again in August, extending its decline under pressure of high interest rates
03 September 2024 - 19:42
The JSE fell the most in a month on Tuesday, tracking weaker global markets after disappointing economic data in the US as the markets there reopened after the Labour Day holiday on Monday.
A report released earlier revealed that US manufacturing contracted again in August, extending its decline under the pressure of high interest rates. The contraction has persisted for nearly two years, with the performance in August falling short of economists’ expectations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.