MARKET WRAP: JSE inches down amid focus on US jobs data
The figures will be closely scrutinised for signs of strength or weakness, as it will help inform expectations for future interest rate decisions
02 September 2024 - 19:10
The JSE was marginally weaker on Monday, while global markets were mixed, with trade thin as the US observed the Labour Day holiday.
Market participants are eagerly awaiting key jobs data this week that will provide valuable insights into the state of the labour market. The data will be closely scrutinised for signs of strength or weakness, as it will help inform expectations for future interest rate decisions. ..
