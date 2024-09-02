JSE slips ahead of US labour market data
Investors are waiting for US nonfarm payrolls and unemployment numbers due for release later in the week
02 September 2024 - 12:29
The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with global peers largely muted ahead US labour market data due to be released later in the week.
International investors are looking ahead to key US nonfarm payrolls and unemployment numbers, which will provide an indication of whether the US labour market has cooled. ..
