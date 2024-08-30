PODCAST | Does JSE comeback signal a shift in foreign investor sentiment?
Jason Swartz of the Old Mutual Investment Group provides a pulse check of the market
30 August 2024 - 09:24
The JSE has seen a big rally recently with the local bourse setting new records. What is driving some of these gains — and does this mark a shift in foreign investment sentiment regarding SA prospects?
Against this backdrop, fears of a US recession and anticipation around the US elections continue to hover, with questions remaining of how these global events could play out in local markets.
Jason Swartz, portfolio manager at the Old Mutual Investment Group, shares his views on the current outlook for the JSE in this podcast:
