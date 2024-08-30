Markets

PODCAST | Does JSE comeback signal a shift in foreign investor sentiment?

Jason Swartz of the Old Mutual Investment Group provides a pulse check of the market

30 August 2024 - 09:24
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/piren
Picture: 123RF/piren

The JSE has seen a big rally recently with the local bourse setting new records. What is driving some of these gains — and does this mark a shift in foreign investment sentiment regarding SA prospects?

Against this backdrop, fears of a US recession and anticipation around the US elections continue to hover, with questions remaining of how these global events could play out in local markets.

Jason Swartz, portfolio manager at the Old Mutual Investment Group, shares his views on the current outlook for the JSE in this podcast:

This article was sponsored by the Old Mutual Investment Group.

ALSO READ:

Navigating high-yield hard currency sovereign debt with an African edge

SPONSORED | This unique sub-asset class offers an attractive balance of risk and return for investors
Money & Investing
2 months ago

IAN WOODLEY | Urgent policy reforms only way to save SA's mining industry

SPONSORED | Country's regulatory framework needs immediate attention to restore investor confidence
Opinion
3 months ago

Shari’ah-compliant investing an attractive alternative amid uncertain interest rate outlook

SPONSORED | For investors seeking ethical, diversified exposure to global equity markets, the Old Mutual Global Islamic Equity Portfolio offers a ...
Money & Investing
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE inches up as lower inflation ...
Markets
2.
Gold prices firm with US inflation data in focus
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and commodity prices slip ahead ...
Markets
5.
Global equities close to record highs ahead of ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.