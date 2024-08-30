MARKET WRAP: JSE slips while outlook for rand improves
While commodity prices slipped, the rand was relatively unchanged
30 August 2024 - 18:34
The JSE closed marginally weaker on Friday, with the all-share index ending the day at 83,749 points, down 0.58%. The top 40 lost 0.64%
SA industrials and listed property were among the only indices to record gains, closing 0.34% and 0.13% higher, respectively.Most other major indices saw a drop, with banks down 0.74%, financials 0.53%, resources 2.47% and general retailers 0.74%. ..
