MARKET WRAP: JSE inches up as lower inflation raises rate cut hopes
Encouraged by the drop, investors will closely watch data to be released this week
29 August 2024 - 19:25
The JSE closed marginally firmer on Thursday amid mixed global peers after key data releases raised the likelihood of an interest rate cut next month.
The much-anticipated US growth estimate for the second quarter of this year was released on Thursday. The preliminary figure of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) put second-quarter GDP growth at 3%, nearly double the 1.4% recorded in the first quarter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.