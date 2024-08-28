Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Odwa Magwentshu
The institution has constantly been in the headlines in the past years, often for all the wrong reasons
Civil rights organisation will participate in consultations and may go to court if regulator approves application
Thembi Simelane skips opportunity to explain alleged link to VBS Mutual Bank corruption
Shareholders will receive a special dividend of 33.5c per share
Efforts to increase funding for sustainable business models in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Remittance inflows to Africa have doubled in past decade
New British leader aims to help UK move beyond the Conservatives’ fractious relations with Europe
Lock has finished all the training sessions and has been drafted onto the replacements bench
The two-seater roadster has an F1-style halo system instead of a conventional A-pillar
Independent analyst Odwa Magwentshu joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Odwa Magwentshu
Independent analyst Odwa Magwentshu joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.