Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

26 August 2024 - 19:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE firms slightly as markets take a breather
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at another record high as ...
Markets
3.
Gold steady on hope for September US rate cuts
Markets
4.
Oil rises amid escalating tension in Middle East
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.