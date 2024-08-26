Business Day TV spoke to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
It would be interesting to know who wins water distribution tenders and who owns water trucks
The newly elected executive mayor was rapped over the knuckles for his controversial suggestion
EFF leader says ‘the old man in Nkandla shocked us but we’ll never allow that shock to happen again’
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day contributor Johan Steyn
Economists expect producer inflation to continue trending downward for the remainder of the year
Research shows only 13% of respondents believe industry has their best interests at heart
Right-of-centre government wants to lure investment for fossil fuel sector
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed that star player Ismael Traoré has submitted a transfer request as he wants to go and play in Europe.
The third instalment of the automotive industry conference will be held from October 15-18
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.
MARKET UPDATE
Business Day TV spoke to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Relief as Absa CEO Arrie Rautenbach bows out
