MARKET WRAP: JSE inches down, but still around record high
Rate cut bets are pricing in a 60% chance for a 25 basis points cut, while the expectation of a 50 bps cut has risen to nearly 40%, analyst says
26 August 2024 - 19:26
The JSE closed marginally weaker on Monday, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation this week.
Despite inching down, the all-share index hovered around its record high after a broad market rally last week. Investors welcomed Fed chair Jerome Powell’s indication of impending interest rate cuts, a signal they had been eagerly awaiting. The optimism followed concerns sparked by early August’s economic data, which suggested that high borrowing costs could harm the US economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.