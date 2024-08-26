Markets

Gold steady on hope for September US rate cuts

Metal hardly changed after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks cement expectation for imminent rate cut

26 August 2024 - 07:29
by Daksh Grover
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI
Picture: 123RF/DARI HAYASHI

Bengaluru — Gold prices held ground on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and treasury yields after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks cemented the expectation for a September rate cut.

Spot gold was steady at $2,511.04/oz by 3.11am GMT, after gaining more than 1% in the previous session. US gold futures were flat at $2,546.40.

Powell on Friday endorsed an imminent start to rate cuts, saying further cooling in the job market would be unwelcome.

The dollar hovered near its lowest level in 13 months, making gold cheaper for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yields also slipped.

“Gold will remain in vogue with investors so long as the dollar remains on the back foot ahead of anticipated rate cuts. If US yields remain suppressed, gold may fancy taking a run towards $2,550 this week if resistance around $2530 can be cleared first,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.

“Gold has mostly been in consolidation mode as traders toss up what size of rate cut we might see in September.”

Traders have fully priced in a cut for next month, with a 64% chance of a 25 basis point [bp] easing and 36% chance of a bigger 50bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Elsewhere, Peru’s gold exports to India are expected to jump 36% to a record $3bn in 2024 due to rising demand from the world’s second-largest consumer, a senior official said on Friday.

On the geopolitical front, Hezbollah launched rocket and drone at Israel on Sunday, prompting Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, marking a major clash in 10 months of border conflict.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $29.70/oz, platinum declined 0.5% to $957.88 and palladium lost 0.8% to $954.92.

Reuters

