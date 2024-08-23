MARKER WRAP: JSE closes at another record high as rate cuts appear imminent
The top 40 added 0.73%, with most of the major indices positive
23 August 2024 - 18:53
The JSE reached yet another record close, while the rand gained the most since December after US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell signalled interest rate cuts ahead.
Speaking at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming, Powell said the “time has come” to begin cutting interest rates, sending a clear signal that the central bank is on track to embark on an easing cycle, with the market expecting this to begin in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.