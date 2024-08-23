Gold set for weekly decline as focus turns to Jerome Powell

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Friday but were set for a weekly decline after slipping from record highs, as the dollar and treasury yields rebounded ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech that could give clues on interest rate cuts.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,488.74/oz by 2.57am GMT and US gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,524.30.
Bullion, which hit an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday, has fallen nearly 1% this week, hurt by a bounce in dollar index and benchmark US 10-year yields following an unanticipated increase in the unemployment rate.
“Gold has been treading higher [today], albeit cautiously given the event risk which awaits in the form of Powell’s Jackson Hole address,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.
“Gold’s stay below $2,500 could be temporary in nature, with the fundamentals still appearing favourable for the precious metal.”
Fed policymakers on Thursday voiced support for starting rate cuts next month as inflation has eased and the labour market is showing signs of cooling, though one signalled he is in no rush to ease policy.
Traders will now focus on Powell’s comments at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium due at 2pm GMT.
Traders have fully priced in Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.13% on Thursday.
Elsewhere, US and Israeli delegations began new talks in Cairo to address differences over a truce proposal aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas.
Meanwhile, spot silver rose 0.2% to $29.03/oz, platinum gained 0.7% to $950.55 and palladium fell 0.7% to $926.75.
Reuters
