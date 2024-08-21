MARKET WRAP: JSE ticks up as markets look to Jackson Hole
Investors are firmly focused on the annual conference for clues it might hold for US rate cuts
21 August 2024 - 18:31
The JSE eked out a small gain on Wednesday, while the rand weakened slightly as investors’ focus remains on the Jackson Hole economic symposium and clues that it might hold for US rate cuts.
Investors will also scrutinise the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, set to be released later on Wednesday evening, for insights into the central bank’s thinking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.