WATCH: Rand in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Manqoba Madinane, fixed income and commodities strategist at RMB

20 August 2024 - 20:43
Picture: REUTERS

The rand has shown strong signs of recovery lately and recently hit the highest level since October last year. Business Day TV discussed whether this momentum can be sustained with Manqoba Madinane, fixed income and commodities strategist at RMB.

