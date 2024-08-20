MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as investors look to Fed
US central bank chair to deliver speech at Jackson Hole symposium on Friday
20 August 2024 - 19:08
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, having earlier reached another record high, with investors looking ahead to clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.
The all share firmed to 84,215 points in intraday trading before the rally from last week ran out of steam. Data last week indicated the US economy wasn't slowing as much as feared, calming investors’ nerves after a turbulent start to the month...
