JSE hits another record high but rand’s strength slips slightly
The dollar remains on the back foot and is trading at about a seven-month low
20 August 2024 - 11:18
The JSE reached another record high on Tuesday, with the local bourse on track for a six-day winning streak.
The all share touched another record high at 84,215 points in intraday trading as the rally in the stock market continued from last week’s data showing the US economy was not slowing as much as investors had feared. That calmed investors after a turbulent start to the month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.