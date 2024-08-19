MARKET WRAP: JSE scales new heights
19 August 2024 - 19:22
The JSE rose to a fresh record high on Monday, while the rand gained the most in more than a month as last week’s rally continued.
The all share index touched an intraday best of 83,955 points — the highest level on record — while the local currency gained more than 1%, reaching an intraday best of R17.7113/$. ..
