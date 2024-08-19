Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday and hovered around key $2,500 level, as traders locked in profits following bullion’s climb to a record peak in the previous session on the expectation of a US interest rate cut in September.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,502.78/oz by 3.17am GMT, and US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,541.80.
Enthusiasm over a likely interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September propelled bullion to an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday. This coupled with increased geopolitical tensions and robust central bank-buying have sent bullion over 20% higher so far this year.
“Gold has been chasing the psychological $2,500 level for several months, and now that it has been reached, we are seeing some natural profit-taking occur,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.
Last week, strong US retail sales print and lower-than-expected unemployment claims, along with mild inflation data, restored confidence in the world's largest economy.
Traders are confident that the US Fed will cut rates next month and the focus is now on the size of the reduction. They are pricing in a 75.5% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut, according to CME FedWatch tool.
“Traders will be looking towards Jerome Powell’s tone and language at Jackson Hole [on Friday] to fill in some of the blanks in this regard,” Waterer said.
The market will also look out for minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting on Wednesday for further cues.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose nearly 1% on Friday. Comex gold speculators also raised net long position by 34,197 contracts in week ended August 13, data showed.
Several Chinese banks have been given new gold import quotas from the central bank, anticipating revived demand despite record high prices.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $29.08/oz, platinum gained 0.4% to $957.75 and palladium shed 0.4% to $947.13.
Gold close to historic $2,500 level on rate cut hopes
Bullion slips slightly as traders lock in profits following metal’s climb to a record peak in the previous session
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday and hovered around key $2,500 level, as traders locked in profits following bullion’s climb to a record peak in the previous session on the expectation of a US interest rate cut in September.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,502.78/oz by 3.17am GMT, and US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,541.80.
Enthusiasm over a likely interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September propelled bullion to an all-time high of $2,509.65 on Friday. This coupled with increased geopolitical tensions and robust central bank-buying have sent bullion over 20% higher so far this year.
“Gold has been chasing the psychological $2,500 level for several months, and now that it has been reached, we are seeing some natural profit-taking occur,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst, KCM Trade.
Last week, strong US retail sales print and lower-than-expected unemployment claims, along with mild inflation data, restored confidence in the world's largest economy.
Traders are confident that the US Fed will cut rates next month and the focus is now on the size of the reduction. They are pricing in a 75.5% chance of a 25 basis point (bp) cut, according to CME FedWatch tool.
“Traders will be looking towards Jerome Powell’s tone and language at Jackson Hole [on Friday] to fill in some of the blanks in this regard,” Waterer said.
The market will also look out for minutes of the Fed’s July policy meeting on Wednesday for further cues.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose nearly 1% on Friday. Comex gold speculators also raised net long position by 34,197 contracts in week ended August 13, data showed.
Several Chinese banks have been given new gold import quotas from the central bank, anticipating revived demand despite record high prices.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.2% to $29.08/oz, platinum gained 0.4% to $957.75 and palladium shed 0.4% to $947.13.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.