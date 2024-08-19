Another record high for the JSE while the rand sizzles
19 August 2024 - 11:28
The JSE touched another record high on Monday morning with the rand on track for its ninth consecutive day of gains, as last week’s rally continues.
The market upturn provided a welcome respite after a tumultuous start to August. Earlier in the month, underwhelming economic data had ignited recession fears and concern about the US Federal Reserve’s pace of rate cuts, triggering a global market plunge. ..
