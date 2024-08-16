Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth

16 August 2024 - 15:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER
Picture: 123RF/PERFECTPIXELSHUNTER

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV to talk about Friday afternoon’s market performance.

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from Schmidt Family Office
Markets
21 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand firms below R18/$ for the first time in a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches the best level in a ...
Markets
3.
JSE races to record high
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE forges ahead
Markets
5.
Asian shares stronger as dollar slips
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.