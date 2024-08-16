Total Brulpadda prospect, located in the Outeniqua Basin, 175km off the south coast of SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
New York/Singapore — Oil prices were set for a second consecutive week of gains despite edging lower on Friday, as recent US economic data boosted optimism over demand in the world’s top oil consumer.
Brent crude futures looked set for a 1.3% weekly rise, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had increased about 1.2%. On Friday, Brent fell 30c, or 0.4%, to $80.74 a barrel by 5.28am GMT, while the WTI fell 40c, or 0.5%, to $77.76.
US retail sales data on Thursday beat analysts’ expectations, while separate data showed fewer Americans had filed new applications for unemployment benefits last week, sparking renewed optimism around US economic growth.
“Crude oil reversed recent losses as positive economic data and supply side concerns boosted investor sentiment,” analysts at ANZ Research said.
Analysts at consultancy FGE said oil markets would now return their focus to geopolitics, amid warnings of retaliatory attacks from Iran against Israel over the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.
A fresh round of negotiations began on Thursday to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war, even as Israeli troops continued their assault on the Palestinian enclave.
The talks, which have been boycotted by Hamas, were extended and will resume in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.
Keeping a lid on oil prices, Chinese refineries sharply lowered crude processing rates last month on tepid fuel demand.
Oil cartel Opec on Monday pared its demand outlook for this year citing softer expectations for China.
“Despite crude oil inventories rising last week, [petrol] and distillate demand remains strong. This doesn’t appear to be the case in China, with apparent oil demand falling 8% year on year in July,” ANZ analysts said.
Oil on track to end week stronger on US demand hopes
Recent US economic data has boosted optimism over demand in the world’s top oil consumer
Reuters
