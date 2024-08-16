MARKET WRAP: Rand steady below R18/$ in its longest winning run in about 12 years
This was its biggest winning streak since December 2012 when it went on a 12-day tear
16 August 2024 - 18:55
The rand held steady below R18 to the dollar on Friday, strengthening to its best level in a year after a combination of positive US economic indicators this week eased investors’ fears about its economy slipping into a recession.
The local currency firmed to an intraday best of R17.8513/ $ — the strongest level since August last year, and stretching its gains to an eighth straight day — its longest winning streak since December 2012, when it went on a 12-day tear...
