Rand briefly firms below R18/$
Probability of a rate cut by the US Fed at its September meeting has lifted sentiment towards risky assets
15 August 2024 - 11:55
The rand briefly touched below R18 against the dollar on Thursday, as bets of an interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at its September meeting lifted sentiment towards risky assets.
Investors are interpreting the latest US inflation data, which aligned with forecasts, as a further indication that the previously persistent inflation is indeed softening and the Fed's efforts to tame inflation through monetary policy adjustments are yielding desired results...
