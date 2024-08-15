MARKET WRAP: JSE forges ahead
Benign US figures boost investor confidence and help the market recover from its August slump
15 August 2024 - 19:35
The JSE gained the most in a week on Thursday as US data further eased investors’ recessions fears.
US retail sales exceeded expectations in July, rising 1% compared with Bloomberg’s forecast of 0.3%. In addition, weekly jobless claims declined. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.