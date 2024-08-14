Business Day TV speaks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Adding chicken to list would offer relief to poor households and combat malnutrition
There is growing concern over the compact’s emphasis on the controversial plan
Party must decide ahead of Friday’s special council meeting whether to back the ANC’s Dada Morero
The construction and engineering firm expects to swing into positive headline earnings per share from losses previously
Consumers could enjoy further relief in the months ahead as the Reserve Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates in September
Business Day TV speaks to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mtho Xulu
The trial is the first time a senior member of the group has been tried by Uganda’s judiciary
Premier Soccer League announces dates for semifinals of MTN8
The e-hailing, township mechanics and regional logistics summits are value adds
Viv Govender, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Rand Swiss Offshore, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Buoyant rand firms but JSE slips slightly, with focus on US key data
