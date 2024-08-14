Markets

WATCH: Does the bond market rally have legs?

Business Day TV speaks Deon Kohlmeyer, fixed income institutional sales specialist at RMB

14 August 2024 - 20:54
Picture: 123RF/159752599

Foreign investors are betting on SA bonds, with the JSE enjoying the largest year-to-date offshore inflows to the bond market since before 2020 as interest in SA perks up after the elections. Business Day TV speaks to Deon Kohlmeyer, institutional sales specialist for fixed income products at RMB, for more detail on that performance, as well as the outlook for the bond market.

