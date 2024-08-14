Foreign investors are betting on SA bonds, with the JSE enjoying the largest year-to-date offshore inflows to the bond market since before 2020 as interest in SA perks up after the elections. Business Day TV speaks to Deon Kohlmeyer, institutional sales specialist for fixed income products at RMB, for more detail on that performance, as well as the outlook for the bond market.
WATCH: Does the bond market rally have legs?
Business Day TV speaks Deon Kohlmeyer, fixed income institutional sales specialist at RMB
