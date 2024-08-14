Rand and JSE firms before release of US inflation data
Softer-than-expected PPI data raised speculation of bigger interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve
14 August 2024 - 12:23
The rand was on track for a sixth consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, while the JSE was cautiously firmer amid mixed global markets. Investors are awaiting US consumer inflation data due later on Wednesday afternoon.
The producer inflation report released on Tuesday showed that the producer price index — a measure of wholesale prices — increased 0.1% in July, less than the 0.2% increase expected in the markets...
