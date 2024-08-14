MARKET WRAP: Rand touches the best level in a month
The local currency firms for the sixth consecutive session after US consumer inflation matches expectations
14 August 2024 - 18:10
The rand firmed for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, touching the best levels in a month after US consumer inflation came in line with expectations.
Consumer prices as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.9% year on year. Month on month, prices rose 0.2%. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected a 0.2% increase from the prior month and a 3% gain year on year...
