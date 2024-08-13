Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, provides technical analysis on Pepkor, DRDGold and Northam Platinum.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Pepkor, DRDGold and Northam Platinum
