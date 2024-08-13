Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management

13 August 2024 - 20:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Wave of impairments on JSE tops R250bn
Markets
2.
Oil prices fall after five days of increases
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker with focus on US ...
Markets
4.
Buoyant rand firms but JSE slips slightly, with ...
Markets
5.
Gold slips on profit taking
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.