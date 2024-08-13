Buoyant rand firms but JSE slips slightly, with focus on US key data
RMB analysts say the rand was the best-performing emerging-market currency on Monday
13 August 2024 - 11:58
The rand was on track for the fifth consecutive day of gains on Tuesday morning, while the JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers as investors await key US data this week.
RMB analysts said the local currency emerged as the best-performing emerging market currency on Monday, gaining 0.55% against the dollar on the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.