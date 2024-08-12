Wave of impairments on JSE tops R250bn
12 August 2024 - 05:00
The past year has seen major JSE players face impairments due to ineffective strategies, costly acquisitions and a sharp drop in PGM prices. The trend accelerated in the first seven months of this year, with writedowns exceeding R250bn.
Anglo American, which recently thwarted an aggressive takeover bid by larger Australian rival BHP, took the biggest hit, particularly at its cash-sapping UK crop nutrients project, Woodsmith...
