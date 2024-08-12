Beijing — Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, holding on to last week’s more than 3% gains, as US recession fears eased while geopolitical tension in the Middle East supported prices.
Brent crude futures climbed 22c, or 0.3%, to $79.88 a barrel by 4.58am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 36c, or 0.5%, to $77.20.
“Support is coming from last week’s better-than-expected US data which eased fears of a US recession,” IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.
“There is also a great deal of anxiety about when Iran might look to avenge Israel's assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Feels like a matter of when — not if.”
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
“The market is still waiting for Iran’s response,” ING head of commodities research Warren Patterson said.
In addition, the Israeli incursion into Gaza intensified on Saturday with an air strike on a school compound that killed at least 90 people, according to the Gaza Civil Emergency Service, though Israel said the death toll was inflated. Hamas cast doubt on its participation in new ceasefire talks on Sunday.
Brent ended last week up more than 3.5% on the week, while WTI gained more than 4%, on supportive economic data and increased hopes of a US interest rate cut.
Three US central bankers said last week that inflation appeared to be cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as September.
China’s consumer prices rose faster than expected in July, and US weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week.
Middle East tension helps oil rise for fifth session
Easing US recession fears and geopolitical tension in the Middle East support prices
Beijing — Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, holding on to last week’s more than 3% gains, as US recession fears eased while geopolitical tension in the Middle East supported prices.
Brent crude futures climbed 22c, or 0.3%, to $79.88 a barrel by 4.58am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 36c, or 0.5%, to $77.20.
“Support is coming from last week’s better-than-expected US data which eased fears of a US recession,” IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.
“There is also a great deal of anxiety about when Iran might look to avenge Israel's assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Feels like a matter of when — not if.”
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
“The market is still waiting for Iran’s response,” ING head of commodities research Warren Patterson said.
In addition, the Israeli incursion into Gaza intensified on Saturday with an air strike on a school compound that killed at least 90 people, according to the Gaza Civil Emergency Service, though Israel said the death toll was inflated. Hamas cast doubt on its participation in new ceasefire talks on Sunday.
Brent ended last week up more than 3.5% on the week, while WTI gained more than 4%, on supportive economic data and increased hopes of a US interest rate cut.
Three US central bankers said last week that inflation appeared to be cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as September.
China’s consumer prices rose faster than expected in July, and US weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.