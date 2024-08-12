JSE muted with focus on US inflation numbers
The week’s economic snapshot will be complete with Thursday’s release of July retail sales data
12 August 2024 - 11:39
The JSE was little changed on Monday, with global markets mixed as investors focus this week on US inflation and retail numbers.
Investors are seeking clarity on the US economy’s health following recent concern about a job-market slowdown, which sparked market volatility. The fears have left traders on edge, and upcoming reports are eagerly anticipated for insight...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.