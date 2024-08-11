Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital

11 August 2024 - 15:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Hedge funds pile into bearish Japanese stock ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as US jobless claims ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eyes record high, rand steady
Markets
4.
JSE and rand fall as big global sell-off continues
Markets
5.
JSE weakens before release of US economic data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.