MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as US jobless claims console investors
While markets fear a full-blown recession in the US, a slight downturn may be the end result
08 August 2024 - 18:40
The JSE reversed the session’s earlier losses on Thursday amid mixed global markets as the latest US labour market report somewhat eased investor nerves over the possibility the world’s largest economy may fall into a recession.
Initial unemployment claims came in lower than expected last week, offering a glimmer of optimism amid other signs of a softening labour market...
