JSE weakens before release of US economic data
Market participants are split on the interpretation of Monday’s global plunge
08 August 2024 - 11:46
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, tracking a lower US close as the brief global market recovery in the past two sessions failed to hold.
Market participants are split on the interpretation of Monday’s plunge: some attribute it to growing concern about a potential recession in the US economy, while others see it as a long-overdue correction in an overvalued market — in particular the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks — Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Nvidia...
