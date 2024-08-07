Rand turns positive as investors assess reasons for Monday’s worldwide rout
The slowdown ahead can’t be expected to be that bad, despite the hand-wringing of recent days
Data shows that new installations and registrations for new generation facilities have decreased markedly from ‘outlier year’ 2023
Rise Mzansi’s Axolile Notywala has been appointed Good’s councillor in city council
Shareholders reject unbundling of coal and steel units, while miner eyes copper in Argentina
Absence of load-shedding and formation of government of national unity bode well for GDP growth
Evan Pickworth interviews Liézal Mostert from ENS’s Intellectual Property team.
Forces penetrate southern border near a big natural gas transmission hub
Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ‘is going to do well, there’s a lot of X-factor in him’
The head of the new Chinese brand studied the local market and is confident of success
Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments, joins Business Day TV for a discussion on this afternoon’s market performance.
