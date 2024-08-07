MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps four-day losing streak on signs of global stability
Rand turns positive as investors assess reasons for Monday’s worldwide rout
07 August 2024 - 19:08
The JSE broke a four-day losing streak and the rand firmed along with other emerging market currencies on Wednesday as a global recovery after Monday’s sell-off picked up steam.
Market participants are split on the interpretation of Monday’s plunge; some attribute it to growing concerns about a potential recession in the US economy, while others see it as a long-overdue correction in an overvalued market — in particular the so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks, Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet and Nvidia. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.