WATCH: Crypto market rebounds after global sell-off

Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com

06 August 2024 - 19:36
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
The crypto market is staging a recovery after bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 for the first time since February as concerns about a possible US recession in the wake of soft data triggered a rush out of risky assets on Monday.

Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com about the performance, as well as the outlook for the crypto market.

