Business Day TV spoke to Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital
Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital provides technical analysis of Capitec, Sasol and Pepkor.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical Analysis on Capitec, Sasol and Pepkor
Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital provides technical analysis of Capitec, Sasol and Pepkor.
