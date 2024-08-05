Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

05 August 2024 - 20:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Global market turmoil rattles SA stocks and rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in almost two ...
Markets
3.
Global markets plummet on prospect of US recession
Markets
4.
Global market turmoil rattles SA stocks and rand
Markets
5.
JSE and rand fall as big global sell-off continues
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.