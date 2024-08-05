Rand and SA stocks hit hard due to risk of US recession

SA stocks and the rand sank in early trade on Monday as global investor sentiment soured towards riskier assets due to growing fears that the US could be heading for a recession.
At 7.23am, the rand traded at R18.50/$, more than 1.2% weaker than its previous close.
On the JSE, the top 40 index was down about 2.5% in early trade, mirroring a sell-off on global stock markets.
“Weakness [is] being driven by a sell-off in equities as concerns begin to grow about a slowdown in the US economy,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a research note, referring to the rand’s weakness.
Markets have been hit by Friday’s weak US July payrolls report, which showed the unemployment rate had risen to 4.3%, driving concern that the world’s biggest economy could be heading for a recession.
“Bets are now mounting that the Fed will need to be more aggressive with its rate cuts than previously anticipated to stave off a recession,” the Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in the research note.
Traders are pricing in a more than 70% chance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a full 50 basis points in September to rescue growth, compared with an 11.5% chance a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers such as US economic data and monetary policy in addition to local factors.
SA’s benchmark 2030 government bond was also weaker in early deals, as the yield gained nine basis points to 9.34%.
Reuters
